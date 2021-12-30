Former Clemson star set to return to action

Football

December 30, 2021

A former Clemson star is set to return to the field for his team’s NFL game this Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Williams missed the Chargers’ Week 16 loss to the Houston Texans, but will be back in action Sunday when the Chargers battle the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

A first-round pick out of Clemson by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft (No. 7 overall selection), Williams has recorded 64 catches (on 108 targets) for 964 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games this season.

