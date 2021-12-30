Skalski speaks after final game as a Tiger, talks possibility of coaching at Clemson

Clemson super senior James Skalski spoke with the media on Wednesday night following his final game as a Tiger.

The sixth-year linebacker discussed Mario Goodrich’s MVP performance in the 19th-ranked Tigers’ 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Wes Goodwin’s first game as Clemson’s new co-defensive coordinator and more.

Skalski, who was injured in the first half, stayed active on the sideline while coaching up some other players when they came off the field.

Skalski was asked about that and said he would love to return to Clemson as a coach for the Tigers one day.

“I hope I’m lucky enough to coach at a place like Clemson, or wherever,” he said.

Watch Skalski’s postgame interview on TCITV:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks