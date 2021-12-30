Three Tigers earn placement on SoCon 100th Anniversary Teams

Baseball
Frank Gillespie, Clemson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48
Basketball
Frank Gillespie, Clemson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48
Banks McFadden, Clemson
SoCon Hall of Fame 2010
Football
Joe Blalock, E, Clemson
1st-team All-SoCon 1939, 1940, 1941
Frank Gillespie, G, Clemson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48
Banks McFadden, RB, Clemson
College Football Hall of Fame 1959
SoCon Hall of Fame 2010
Men’s Track and Field
Banks McFadden, Clemson
SoCon Hall of Fame 2010
–Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics
Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.
Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks