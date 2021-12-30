Three Tigers earn placement on SoCon 100th Anniversary Teams

Three Tigers earn placement on SoCon 100th Anniversary Teams

Three former Clemson student-athletes earned seven selections on the Southern Conference 100th Anniversary team, as announced today. Clemson was a member of the SoCon from 1921-1953.
Banks McFadden (basketball, football and track) and Frank Gillespie (baseball, basketball and football) each earned the distinction in three sports, while Joe Blalock earned the honor in football. All three are members of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame. Blalock and McFadden were inducted in the inaugural 1973 class, while Gillespie was inducted in 1977.

Frank Gillespie, Clemson
Basketball

Frank Gillespie, Clemson
Banks McFadden, Clemson
Football

Joe Blalock, E, Clemson
Frank Gillespie, G, Clemson
Banks McFadden, RB, Clemson
Men’s Track and Field

Banks McFadden, Clemson
