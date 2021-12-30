Watch: Dabo and son share a cool moment

In fitting family-style, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a bit of fun Wednesday night during his son’s postgame interview with Todd Summers of WSPA-TV.

While Will Swinney was being interviewed after the No. 19 Tigers’ 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Dabo decided to stop by and watch. He then proceeded to have a few questions of his own…

During a post game interview with Will Swinney following his final game as a Clemson Tiger, a special someone showed up to fire a few questions at his son.

Enjoy Dabo being Dabo?

Great stuff, definitely worth a watch.@ClemsonFB @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/dCV7q8bOxK — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) December 30, 2021

