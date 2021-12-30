Watch: Dabo and son share a cool moment

Watch: Dabo and son share a cool moment

Football

Watch: Dabo and son share a cool moment

By December 30, 2021 5:19 pm

By |

In fitting family-style, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a bit of fun Wednesday night during his son’s postgame interview with Todd Summers of WSPA-TV.

While Will Swinney was being interviewed after the No. 19 Tigers’ 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Dabo decided to stop by and watch. He then proceeded to have a few questions of his own…

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home