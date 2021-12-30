You won't believe what South Carolina's Beamer said after bowl win

Clemson fans won’t believe what South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said following the Gamecocks’ 38-21 win over North Carolina on Thursday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, before getting a mayo bath, Beamer said, “We’ve won national championships in other sports at South Carolina. There’s no reason we can’t do it in football.”

South Carolina, which finished 7-6 in Beamer’s first year as the Gamecocks’ head coach, has never won a national championship in the history of its football program that dates back to 1892.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer (pre-mayo bath): “We've won national championships in other sports at South Carolina. There’s no reason we can’t do it in football" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 30, 2021

