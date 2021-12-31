Bart Boatwright's second Cheez-It Bowl photo gallery

Football

December 31, 2021 4:57 pm

ORLANDO — Clemson defeated Iowa State 20-13 to win the Cheez-It bowl and earn win No. 10 for the 11th season in a row.

Check out more great shots of the Tigers win over Iowa State in Bart Boatwright’s second Cheez-It bowl Photo Gallery.

