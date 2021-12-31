ORLANDO — Clemson defeated Iowa State 20-13 to win the Cheez-It bowl and earn win No. 10 for the 11th season in a row.
Check out more great shots of the Tigers win over Iowa State in Bart Boatwright’s second Cheez-It bowl Photo Gallery.
ORLANDO — Clemson defeated Iowa State 20-13 to win the Cheez-It bowl and earn win No. 10 for the 11th season in a row.
Check out more great shots of the Tigers win over Iowa State in Bart Boatwright’s second Cheez-It bowl Photo Gallery.
Christian Wilkins has had a strong season for the Miami Dolphins. But just how good has the former Clemson defensive lineman been? According to Pro Football Focus, heading into Week 17 of the NFL season, Wilkins (…)
Clemson legend and Ring of Honor member Fred Cone passed away early on the morning of Friday, Dec. 31 at the age of 95. Cone had suffered a broken hip on Dec. 16 and had survived surgery to correct the (…)
A former Clemson standout was mic’d up during his team’s NFL game last Sunday. Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was wired for sound during the Falcons’ 20-16 victory (…)
Clemson has extended another offer to a prospect in the class of 2022. Shoemaker High School (Killeen, Texas) cornerback Khamari Terrell reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Friday. Terrell (…)
Trevor Lawrence’s receivers lead the NFL in dropped passes… That is all. But in all seriousness, with the NFL season winding down and Jacksonville all but locked in for the No. 1overall pick again, it’s (…)
An underrated prospect in the class of 2022 picked up an offer from Clemson on Friday. Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High School wide receiver Cole Turner has received an offer from the Tigers, according to (…)
The Clemson Insider wanted to find out some more details about how a Christmas Day offer to a priority receiver target came to fruition. So, we spoke with Hickory Ridge (Harrisburg, N.C.) 2023 four-star WR (…)
Following Clemson’s 20-13 win over Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl, Robbie Caldwell was given a Gatorade bath. Yes, Clemson’s offensive line coach was more than deserving, considering a tumultuous season that (…)
A couple of ESPN analysts weighed in on Dabo Swinney and his Clemson football program following the 19th-ranked Tigers’ 20-13 victory over Iowa State (7-6) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night. With the (…)
Clemson continues to keep tabs on one of the nation’s top-ranked quarterbacks in a future class, who just so happens to hail from the Palmetto State. Chapin (S.C.) High School 2024 dual-threat (…)