Standout in-state DB ‘getting closer’ with Clemson

A standout local defensive back is staying in touch with Clemson and eyeing another recruiting trip to Tiger Town.

Clemson is among the schools that Travon West, a class of 2023 prospect from nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.), hopes to make it to this offseason.

“I don’t have any (visits) planned so far,” he told The Clemson Insider recently, “but I’m looking to get to schools like West Virginia, VT, Clemson, South Carolina and some others.”

West made a pair of unofficial visits to Clemson this season for the Georgia Tech and Wake Forest games. He also made his way to campus last summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The 6-foot, 170-pound junior played in all three phases of the game for Wren as a junior this season – lining up at cornerback, safety and running back, in addition to seeing action on special teams as a return man – and posted 86 tackles, six interceptions and 709 all-purpose yards.

Though West doesn’t currently have an offer from Clemson, the Tigers are showing interest. He continues to communicate and build a bond with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who has served as West’s primary recruiter for the Tigers.

“Just wanting me to get on campus and keep getting better,” West said of what he’s been hearing from Reed.

Virginia Tech gave West his most recent offer in October, joining Virginia, Kansas State, Charlotte, Marshall, Troy and Eastern Kentucky on his offer list.

Right now, West says his recruitment is “still pretty open.” As for when he will render a commitment decision, he said, “I’m thinking early summer as of right now.”

Where do things stand with West and his relationship with Clemson at this point in his recruiting process?

“Getting closer is all I can really say,” he said.

Along with Clemson, West took in game-day visits this season at schools such as Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Marshall.

