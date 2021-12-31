Wilkins has been Miami's best this season

Christian Wilkins has had a strong season for the Miami Dolphins.

But just how good has the former Clemson defensive lineman been?

According to Pro Football Focus, heading into Week 17 of the NFL season, Wilkins (86.1) is the highest-graded Dolphin among those who have played at least 25 percent of the team’s snaps this season.

In 15 games this season (15 starts), Wilkins has tallied 72 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, three passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

A first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft (13th overall), Wilkins is in his third season with the Dolphins. Thus far during his NFL career, the former three-time All-American at Clemson has recorded 175 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks to go with 19 quarterback hits, 10 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Highest graded #Dolphins heading into Week 17 (min. 25% snaps) 1️⃣ Christian Wilkins: 86.1

2️⃣ Zach Sieler: 81.9

3️⃣ Jaylen Waddle: 81.4

4️⃣ Jevon Holland: 81.1

5️⃣ Emmanuel Ogbah: 80.5 pic.twitter.com/vF7SZVZncm — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) December 31, 2021

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

