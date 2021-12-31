'Y'all don't gotta block nobody else?': Former Clemson DL mic'd up

By December 31, 2021 4:01 pm

By

A former Clemson standout was mic’d up during his team’s NFL game last Sunday.

Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was wired for sound during the Falcons’ 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Check out the video of Jarrett mic’d up below:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

