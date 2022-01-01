5-star Clemson QB signee named finalist for major award

Clemson’s five-star quarterback signee is a finalist for this prestigious award.

Cade Klubnik of Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) has been named a finalist for the All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award, which is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player.

It’s another big honor for Klubnik, who has already been named Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas and was named MVP of the Elite 11 Camp in the summer of 2021.

Klubnik, who signed with Clemson in December, guided Westlake to three consecutive state championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021, including the final two years as the starter. He became the first quarterback to go undefeated as a starter while winning back-to-back state titles in Texas’ highest classification since Allen’s Kyler Murray.

As a senior in 2021, despite missing three games with an injury, Klubnik completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns against just three interceptions as the Chaps finished the year 16-0. He also rushed 70 times for 465 yards and 12 scores.

Klubnik will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on NBC on Saturday, Jan. 8. He is ranked as the No. 1 QB and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Klubnik plans to enroll early at Clemson this month.

AAB Player of the Year Finalists 🏆 QB Drew Allar (Medina, OH) QB Cade Klubnik (Austin, TX) WR Tetairoa McMillan (Anaheim, CA) DB Xavier Nwankpa (Pleasant Hill, IA) RB Nicholas Singleton (Shillington, PA) QB Gunner Stockton (Tiger, GA)#AABXXII 🇺🇸#AllAmericanBowl 🏈 pic.twitter.com/PDNvd6ahRc — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 1, 2022

