G.O.A.T. coach Bill Belichick on Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars slated to face the New England Patriots this weekend, Pats coach Bill Belichick was asked his opinion on former Clemson star and Jags rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“The Hoodie” himself had this to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“I think he’s gotten more comfortable as the season’s gone on and gotten comfortable with the offense. I’d say the offense has probably gotten comfortable with the things he does best. Definitely, a good level of execution there. They did a good job last week against the Jets, mixing in different varieties of passes, quick throws, moving pocket throws, deep balls, third down conversions, red area plays. He’s pretty good at all of them and continues to get better. So I think he’s had a good year and I think he’ll be a solid NFL player. Maybe great, I don’t know, but he’s certainly made a lot of progress this year.”

It will be an interesting matchup for sure, as Belichick is known for taking away what a team does best. In the case of the Jags, right now, that is running the ball. So it stands to reason the Patriots will stack the box and force Lawrence to make plays in the passing game. Having a good game against one of the best defensive minds in football history would go a long way to helping the rookie QB gain some positive momentum.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

