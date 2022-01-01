Herbstreit's controversial comments on players opting out of bowl games

Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN’s College GameDay crew were live from Pasadena on Saturday morning ahead of the Rose Bowl matchup between Ohio State and Utah.

During one segment of the show, Herbstreit, David Pollack and Desmond Howard discussed players opting out of bowl games.

Herbstreit made it clear what he thinks about players not playing in “meaningless games” and delivered a strong statement on the topic, saying he thinks “this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

“What’s the difference as a player in saying these games are ‘meaningless’?” Herbstreit said. “Des, we played in ‘meaningless games.’ I just don’t understand, if you don’t make it to the playoff, how is it meaningless to play football and compete? Isn’t that what we do as football players? We compete. So, I don’t know if changing it (the College Football Playoff format) and expanding it is going to change anything. I really don’t. I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

We don’t need to “make bowls matter” again. They do matter, just as much as they ever have. We need players who love there team and who love football again. Listen to what @KirkHerbstreit just said in College Gameday. 👏#CollegeGameday pic.twitter.com/8Gm3Zyl09S — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 1, 2022

