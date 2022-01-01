One of ACC's top players announces plans for next season

Football

By January 1, 2022 6:29 pm

One of the ACC’s top players has announced his plans for next season.

North Carolina will have a new starting quarterback next season.

Tar Heels junior signal-caller Sam Howell announced via social media on Saturday that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

For his career from 2019-21, Howell had 10,283 passing yards, 92 passing touchdowns with 23 interceptions, and a 63.8 percent completion percentage. He also recorded 1,009 career rushing yards and 17 more touchdowns on the ground during his career.

This season, the Indian Trail, N.C., native completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions while rushing for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns.

