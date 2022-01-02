Colin Cowherd says this team should still be in the Watson sweepstakes

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, having won seven straight games heading into their matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

However, Colin Cowherd isn’t sold on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, despite the fact he has helped turn around Miami’s season and get his team into playoff contention following a 1-7 start.

During the winning streak, Tagovailoa has completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 1,299 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions, and has also rushed for a touchdown.

But Cowherd says there’s a difference between a quarterback that can win games, and a franchise quarterback that the owner, general manager and coach are all in on building around.

That’s why Cowherd believes the Dolphins should still go after former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A couple of months ago, there were plenty of rumors around Miami that the Dolphins were interested in Watson. In fact, according to a report in late October from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross even approved a Watson trade, but on the condition that Watson settled the 22 civil suits against him alleging sexual misconduct. According to McClain, Ross also wanted clarity from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the length of a potential suspension of Watson.

Of course, a deal didn’t end up happening, but Cowherd thinks Miami should still try to get it done.

“Eight weeks ago, there were rumors around Miami, the Dolphins were — owner, GM — interested in Deshaun Watson, and I defended them, and I still do,” Cowherd said on The Herd on Fox Sports 1 this week.

“Sustainable is (Kansas City Chiefs QB) Patrick Mahomes. Sustainable is (Buffalo Bills QB) Josh Allen. Sustainable is (Los Angeles Chargers QB) Justin Herbert,” Cowherd added. “Having to use flea-flickers and Wildcats and deception to outsmart everybody for your one scoring drive (Miami’s lone touchdown drive vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 16) – against a good defense – but that’s not sustainable. And that’s why they were in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and it’s why if I was Miami, I’d get right back in them.”

