ESPN recruiting analyst says ‘the sky is not falling’ in Clemson

Clemson was only able to sign 12 players during the early signing period.

The Tigers have received a fair share of criticism for their class size, some of those factors out of the team’s control with four decommitments coming in the wake of Brent Venables’ departure to Oklahoma.

Despite that, ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill made sure to go out of his way and compliment the class during the network’s broadcast of the Under Armor All-America Game on Sunday.

“How ’bout this Clemson class, though?” Luginbill said Sunday. “10 wins. They started off the season out of the playoff before the month of November — everybody’s writing them off — you had some decommitments in recruiting. you have a quarterback coming in Cade Klubnik, that I think, is gonna compete with D.J. Uigalalelei. The sky is not falling in Clemson, South Carolina.”

