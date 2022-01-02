Notre Dame safety takes exception to Herbstreit's controversial comments

During ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit gave a controversial take on the large number of players opting out for bowl games, saying that this “era of player just doesn’t love football” like players in their time loved football.

One of the biggest stars to opt out of his team’s bowl game — Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who is projected by many pundits to be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL Draft — apparently took exception to Herbstreit’s comments and responded to Herbstreit via Twitter on Sunday morning:

