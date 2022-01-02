Pro Football Hall of Famer fires back at Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit has had social media buzzing since his controversial comments Saturday morning during ESPN’s College GameDay show.

The former Ohio State quarterback and longtime college football analyst expressed the opinion that, due to the large number of players opting out of bowl games nowadays, this “era of player just doesn’t love football” like players back in Herbstreit’s day loved football.

Herbstreit’s controversial commentary has elicited a wide range of reactions on social media, with some agreeing with his take and others not so much.

One person who fired back at Herbstreit is Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who has co-hosted Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports 1 with Skip Bayless since 2016.

Sharpe stated in response to Herbstreit that “this era of coaches just doesn’t love football,” pointing out that Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for Southern Cal prior to the Sooners’ bowl game and Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU prior to the Irish’s bowl game, and that Kelly also did the same thing when he left Cincinnati for Notre Dame and decided not to coach in the Bearcats’ bowl game in 2010.

What about coaches that opt out of bowl gms for higher paying jobs? Brian Kelly has done it twice and Lincoln Riley just did it. This era of coaches just doesn’t love football. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/vh9vvWTxei — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 2, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

