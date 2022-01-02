Rising star DL recruit felt like he was ‘a part of the team’ at Clemson

This is a rising star prospect for Clemson fans to look out for in the future.

The Tigers are among the college football programs showing early interest in Jackson-Olin High School (Birmingham, Ala.) defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford, a 6-foot-3, 293-pound freshman in the class of 2025 who already has early offers from Georgia Tech and UCF.

“I’ve been visited by a few schools and my coaches and trainers have been in contact with some schools,” Crawford said to The Clemson Insider recently.

Clemson is one of the schools that have paid Crawford a visit, as defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, along with former Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables, traveled to Jackson-Olin in December.

Bates is already hard after Crawford, whose former head coach at Jackson-Olin, Tim Vakakes, told TCI he believes Crawford will be a star and the best player in the country for the 2025 class.

“I would describe myself as strong, fast, versatile, explosive and disciplined,” Crawford said, summing up himself as a player. “I love the game and I love the challenge that comes with it.”

Crawford made visits this season to Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.

When he went to Clemson for the Tigers’ game vs. Georgia Tech in September, it marked his first college game visit.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “I like the family environment. They made all the recruits feel like we were a part of the team.”

Crawford also traveled to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and plans to camp at Clemson again this summer.

“Clemson has a great recruiting team,” he said. “They make sure our coaches keep us up to date on visits and camps. I think they have a great program.”

Of course, Clemson doesn’t offer prospects as young as Crawford, but he has his fingers crossed for a future offer from the Tigers.

“They have a family environment. Everyone seems supportive,” he said. “It would be an honor.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks