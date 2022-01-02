Taking inventory: Cornerback

Clemson ended its season less than a week ago, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

The Clemson Insider is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this season and where the Tigers stand with each entering the offseason. Quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, center, guard, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, defensive end and linebacker have already been assessed.

Next up is cornerback.

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at corner. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

Clemson began the season with hopes that Andrew Booth could stay on the field long enough to become its lockdown corner. By the end of it, the Tigers had two that could claim that distinction.

Booth, who struggled with nagging injuries and inconsistency in his first two seasons with the program, put it all together this fall to turn in his best season in a Clemson uniform. The 6-foot, 200-pounder saw teams throw his way less and less over the course of the season but still finished with four pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 12 games. Booth still has eligibility left, but he’s boosted his stock to the point that he’s now widely considered to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft. So he’ll almost certainly make an early jump to the NFL.

Joining him will be Mario Goodrich, whose emergence gave Clemson two first-team all-ACC corners. Goodrich didn’t begin the season with as much hype as Booth, but the senior quietly morphed into a shutdown player on the opposite side. He finished sixth on the team in tackles, second in pass breakups (7) and had a pair of interceptions, including a decisive pick-six in the bowl game. He also forced a fumble late in that game that ultimately sealed Clemson’s win over Iowa State.

Goodrich will now head to the Senior Bowl to further showcase his skills for NFL scouts. The departures of Goodrich and Booth leave some sizable shoes to fill in the secondary, but there are still some experienced players at the position who could be primed to take on larger roles next season.

Sheridan Jones could be the leading candidate to step in as a starter next year after playing in all 13 games with three starts this season as a junior. Another backup, Fred Davis, has been with the program two years as a sophomore, and fellow sophomore Malcolm Greene is in line to return as the starting nickel.

But depth at corner for next season is a concern, something Clemson has started addressing in the current recruiting cycle.

Who’s leaving?

Booth, Goodrich

Who’s staying?

Greene, Jones, Davis, Nate Wiggins

Who’s joining?

Clemson has signed a pair of corners to its 2022 recruiting class in Mauldin High standout Jeadyn Lukus and East St. Louis High (Illinois) product Toriano Pride Jr. The Tigers could add another during the traditional signing period or through the transfer portal.

