Watch: Clemson signee makes incredible play in Under Armour All-America Game

A Clemson signee provided one of the highlights of the first half in the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Mauldin (S.C.) four-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus climbed the ladder and snagged an incredible leaping interception for Team Icons in the second quarter. You can check out his amazing pick below.

Lukus, who signed with Clemson in December, is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 39 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Lukus plans to enroll at Clemson this month.

THIS PICK IN THE UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICA GAME 😱 pic.twitter.com/v8aO5u7lWg — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2022

@jlukus04 👀👀 you climbing the ladder like that! — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 2, 2022

https://twitter.com/TrentonSimpson_/status/1477734775762964486

