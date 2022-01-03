Another Clemson player officially enters the transfer portal

Football

January 3, 2022

Another Clemson player is officially in the transfer portal.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies entered the portal on Monday, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise, as Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared in November that Jefferies planned to leave after graduating in December.

Jefferies played 24 total snaps across six games this season and recorded a tackle at South Carolina.

The Covington, Ga., native and Newton High School product entered the 2021 season with 21 tackles (one for loss) and a half sack in 169 career snaps over 23 games.

As TCI reported, Clemson tight end Jaelyn Lay also officially entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, putting his name in the portal on Sunday.

