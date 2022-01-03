Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables.

OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Williams added that remaining at Oklahoma is “definitely” an option despite his decision to enter the portal. Per Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, Williams’ father said Monday that Williams has not chosen a transfer destination.

As a freshman this season, Williams completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions, while rushing for 442 yards and six more scores in 11 games.

Venables and Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione released the following joint statement Monday following the Williams news:

