Clemson defender undergoes surgery

By January 3, 2022 1:54 pm

The Clemson Insider can confirm that a key defensive contributor underwent surgery on Monday.

A Clemson spokesperson confirmed to TCI that Tyler Venables went under the knife this afternoon, but was not sure of the exact details of the procedure.

Venables has been dealing with a minor hip ailment, but it’s unclear whether Monday’s surgery was related.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced last month that Venables would be continuing his career with the Tigers, even after his father, Brent, had departed to take the head coaching position at Oklahoma University.

Tyler saw his playtime increase in 2021 after Lannden Zanders was lost for the season and Joseph Charleston entered the transfer portal. In 11 games, Tyler recorded 24 total tackles (1.5 for loss), one sack, two passes defended and an interception vs. Syracuse.

