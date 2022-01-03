Huge news for Clemson’s defense.

A key Clemson defender announced via social media Monday that he plans to return to the program next season.

Redshirt junior defensive end KJ Henry is ready to run it back with the Tigers in 2022.

“I made the decision to come to this great university 4 years ago and have been through so much more than I had ever imagined for myself,” Henry wrote in a social media post. “Getting my bachelor’s and master’s in 4 years, winning a natty and just laughing so much with these guys I call teammates, all while making my family proud is all a young man could ask for.

“But I can’t start thanking everybody and saying my goodbyes, because we got some more memories to make. The adversity this team endured this year was never something we wanted, but what God knew we needed. The response and the fight of my guys this past season is what made it even easier to make this decision, because I know EXACTLY who I’m coming back to.”

In 12 games this season (four starts), Henry recorded 25 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks with five quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Henry entered 2021 having registered 60 career tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 773 snaps over 31 career games (six starts).

On more trip around the sun ❕❕ pic.twitter.com/As72XdVen1 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 3, 2022

