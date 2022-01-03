Taking inventory: Safety

Clemson ended its season less than a week ago, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

The Clemson Insider is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this season and where the Tigers stand with each entering the offseason. Quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, center, guard, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker and cornerback have already been assessed.

Next up is safety.

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at safety. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

The season got off to an inauspicious start at the position with both starting safeties on the mend. But with the help of the collective group, including a breakthrough freshmen, the back end of Clemson’s defense was solidified throughout the season.

Lannden Zanders underwent season-ending shoulder surgery after the opener against Georgia, a game veteran Nolan Turner missed because of an injury. Jalyn Phillips filled in as a starter in that game as did newcomer Andrew Mukuba, and the rest is history.

Mukuba played in all 13 games with 10 starts, becoming one of the ACC’s top freshmen over the course of the season. The league’s defensive rookie of the year finished fifth on the team in tackles and led Clemson with nine pass breakups. Turner eventually returned, starting all 10 games he played in his sixth and final season with the program. He finished fourth on the team in tackles.

The injuries gave Clemson a chance to develop some of their depth at the position beyond Phillips, who filled in for a hobbled Turner during the bowl game, too. Phillips tallied 39 tackles and three pass breakups on the season, but R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables also saw their snap counts increase, especially after Joseph Charleston opted to transfer early in the season.

Mickens played in all 13 games while Venables, the son of former defensive coordinator Brent Venables, appeared in all but one. There were times Clemson even played three safeties at the same time depending on the matchup. As a result, the top five players in the rotation at the position each logged at least 245 snaps for a defense that finished second nationally in points allowed (14.8 per game) and 34th in passing yards allowed (209.2).

Zanders, a junior, is in line to return for another season while Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Venables doesn’t plan to follow his dad to Oklahoma, so the Tigers are keeping some key pieces intact here. But with a few safeties set to depart the program, Clemson could use some more depth at the position.

Who’s leaving?

Turner, Charleston, Ray Thornton (transfer)

Who’s staying?

Mukuba, Zanders, Phillips, Mickens, Venables

Who’s joining?

Clemson has signed a pair of safeties to its 2022 recruiting class in Oscar Smith High (Virginia) standout Sherrod Covil Jr. and Jesuit High (Florida) product Wade Woodaz, who could play safety or linebacker but projects in the secondary in college. And the Tigers might not be done here.

