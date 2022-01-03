What They Are Saying: Former Tigers show out in NFL Week 17

Sunday’s action in Week 17 of the NFL season was filled with former Clemson stars making big plays for their respective teams on the field.
Check out what they are saying about the standout performances from some NFL Tigers:
Justin Herbert to Mike Williams for the 45-yard TD!
Herbert's 35 passing TDs are the most in one season in @Chargers history. #BoltUp
— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022
MIKE WILLIAMS 🤯 #WRU https://t.co/vqkR5ob77O
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 2, 2022
This angle of @darealmike_dub’s grab is UNREAL!
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 3, 2022
Knew that play looked familiar #WRU
📸:USA Today & AP | @darealmike_dub pic.twitter.com/VJIserMwMF
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 3, 2022
Literally identical. 2022 → 2014.
🗓https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 https://t.co/nF0F95Dmo8 pic.twitter.com/Gl6xaZrgfk
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 3, 2022
See ball, catch ball. It’s what @darealmike_dub does! https://t.co/aTKUk901rE
— Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) January 3, 2022
Throw it up to @teehiggins5!
— z – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022
Hunter Renfrow is elusive 🔥
— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022
Carr to Renfrow gives the @Raiders the lead! #RaiderNation
— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022
What a way to do it.
Congrats on 1K, @renfrowhunter! pic.twitter.com/EwKAI1DQNQ
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 2, 2022
Count ‘em!
THREE 1,000 yard receivers from #WRU 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bx4EKe7KBo
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 3, 2022
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 2, 2022
Lawrence to Treadwell DIME!#JAXvsNE | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WZ3QpPTASw
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 2, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee stands tall in the pocket and delivers a gorgeous 40-yard bomb to @SuccessfulQuon!#JAXvsNE | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/oUoZbjlvYb
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 2, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee has now passed for more yards than any rookie QB in franchise history!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/aTZ6bC9fud
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 2, 2022
.@ajterrell_8 and the #DirtyBirds are in business 💼
— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022
Still don’t understand how he not in the pro bowl 😕🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/EuoXTbHFvY
— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 2, 2022
Isaiah Simmons causes the turnover! #RedSea @isaiahsimmons25
— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2022
Isaiah Simmons with a knockout punch like Mike Tyson @isaiahsimmons25 @AZCardinals
— victor simmons (@freshvic77) January 3, 2022
He different ! https://t.co/CYreBt2HGx
— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 3, 2022
A big time sack by @_austinbryant7‼️#DETvsSEA | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/2GWqTxyruH
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 2, 2022
@_austinbryant7 really ballin this year https://t.co/xFFyShuXHb
— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) January 3, 2022
–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
