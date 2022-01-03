What They Are Saying: Former Tigers show out in NFL Week 17

Sunday’s action in Week 17 of the NFL season was filled with former Clemson stars making big plays for their respective teams on the field.

Check out what they are saying about the standout performances from some NFL Tigers:

Justin Herbert to Mike Williams for the 45-yard TD! Herbert's 35 passing TDs are the most in one season in @Chargers history. #BoltUp 📺: #DENvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/gYp1floeUe — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

This angle of @darealmike_dub’s grab is UNREAL! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/GqBpIjPGHz — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 3, 2022

Throw it up to @teehiggins5! Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/xgDRt0YVky — z – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

Hunter Renfrow is elusive 🔥 📺: #LVvsIND on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/gA61IOKM3m — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

What a way to do it. Congrats on 1K, @renfrowhunter! pic.twitter.com/EwKAI1DQNQ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 2, 2022

.@Trevorlawrencee has now passed for more yards than any rookie QB in franchise history!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/aTZ6bC9fud — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 2, 2022

Still don’t understand how he not in the pro bowl 😕🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/EuoXTbHFvY — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 2, 2022

Isaiah Simmons with a knockout punch like Mike Tyson @isaiahsimmons25 @AZCardinals — victor simmons (@freshvic77) January 3, 2022

