Clemson extends new offer to 4-star North Carolina DL

Clemson has extended a new scholarship offer to a standout prospect in the class of 2023.

New Bern (N.C.) High School four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. announced via social media Tuesday that he has been offered by the Tigers.

Sampson (6-3, 285) is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Tar Heel State, No. 20 defensive lineman nationally and No. 143 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Sampson, a junior, also lists offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida State among numerous others.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall paid a visit to Sampson’s school in early December.

“It was really cool just to see that he went out of his way to come see me,” Sampson said to The Clemson Insider. “My coach told me he was in Alabama, I want to say, literally the day before, and he hopped on the plane and came to my school.”

The offer from Clemson is one Sampson had been hoping for.

“It would be pretty cool just to see if I can get an offer from them because Clemson has always been a good school,” he said. “They’ve had a down year, but they bounce back. So, it would be pretty cool just to see if I can get an offer from them.”

