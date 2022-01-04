Former Tiger reportedly inks with new NFL team

A former Clemson standout has reportedly inked with a new NFL team.

The Arizona Cardinals added cornerback Bashaud Breeland to their practice squad on Monday, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

“Breeland originally was supposed to sign a week ago, but tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival,” Pelissero reported. “Now cleared and Arizona gets some experienced depth.”

Breeland was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 18 following a reported altercation with Vikings staff and teammates. He later revealed his side of the story that led to him being cut.

It was Breeland’s first season with the Vikings after signing a one-year deal with the franchise this past offseason. He played in 13 games with the team this season, tallying 63 total tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Before his stint in Minnesota, the 29-year-old Breeland played the past two seasons in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV, during which Breeland recorded a key second-quarter interception.