Good news for former Clemson assistant

A former Clemson assistant’s employer has ensured him of sticking around at his current job a little longer.

Jeff Scott has received a contract extension at South Florida that will keep him as the Bulls’ head coach through the 2026 season, the school announced Tuesday. Scott is in his first head coaching job after spending 12 seasons on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, the last five as the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator.

Scott is two years into his tenure at USF, where he hasn’t had much success so far. The Bulls have gone 3-18 overall the last two seasons with just one win in American Athletic Conference play.

A Florida native, Scott, who also played his college football at Clemson, was named the fifth head coach in USF history on Dec. 9, 2019.