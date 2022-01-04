NFL analyst breaks down former Tiger: 'He's going to be a special player'

Football

NFL analyst breaks down former Tiger: 'He's going to be a special player'

By January 4, 2022 1:04 pm

By

A former Clemson star defender shined this past Sunday while helping his NFL team to victory.

Isaiah Simmons had a big game for the Arizona Cardinals in their 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 2020 first-round draft pick, 2019 Butkus Award winner and former unanimous All-American for the Tigers tallied a team-leading 10 tackles and forced a fumble against the Cowboys.

Former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger was highly impressed by Simmons in Sunday’s game and broke down his performance against the Cowboys.

“There was nothing that Isaiah Simmons couldn’t do in this game,” Baldinger said in a video he posted on Twitter.

“Isaiah Simmons was everywhere on the field,” Baldinger added. “He’s just coming into his own. They’re just realizing how to best use him. He’s going to be a special player.”

Watch Baldinger’s full breakdown of Simmons’ game against the Cowboys below:

