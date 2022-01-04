WRU is real, and the stats prove it

WRU is real, and the stats prove it

Football

WRU is real, and the stats prove it

By January 4, 2022 9:23 am

By |

If you turn on just about any NFL game, you will see a few Clemson players on the roster. From superstars to the practice squad, the Tigers have been pumping out NFL talent for years. But it’s hard to argue Clemson’s best performance in producing playmakers has been at wide receiver.

With the NFL season winding down, the Tigers have three former WRs with over 1,000 yards — Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, and of course Hunter Renfrow. And realistically, had Deandre Hopkins not been hurt, he probably would have joined them.

An impressive showing to say the least. Former Tigers Sammy Watkins, Adam Humphries, and Ray-Ray McCloud have been steady contributors to their teams all year as well. And rookie Amari Rodgers is starting to get more playing time up there in Green Bay. Next year, hopefully Justyn Ross will be adding to the Tigers’ NFL pass-catching club.

One thing is for sure, WRU is in good hands it seems.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson ended its season less than a week ago, but it’s never too early to look ahead. The Clemson Insider is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this season and (…)

19hr

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home