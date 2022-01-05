Clemson coach fired up about new hire

A Clemson coach is fired up about the team’s reported new hire.

While it hasn’t been announced just yet, Clemson is expected to hire former Tiger and current Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason to replace Todd Bates, who departed for Oklahoma on Monday.

DeAndre McDaniel, a former Clemson cornerback and a current defensive analyst on Clemson’s staff, seems pretty fired up about the Tigers’ recent staff changes and he has good reason to be.

McDaniel took to Twitter Wednesday to express his view on the recent moves, in which he touted all the NFL experience that the staff will now have.

I need someone to photoshop a pic of DABO SWINNEY face on The Rock!!!

I HOPE y’all SMELL what this man COOKING!!OMG!!

We want to keep producing NFL TALENT! Why Not Hire WESLEY G & NICK EASON (BOTH NFL TIES) to go with MIKE REED (NFL TIES), LEMANSKI HALL (NFL) & MICKEY CONN? pic.twitter.com/TvSNJ2hYk0 — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) January 5, 2022

