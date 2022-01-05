Clemson coach fired up about new hire

Clemson coach fired up about new hire

Football

Clemson coach fired up about new hire

By January 5, 2022 5:10 pm

By |

A Clemson coach is fired up about the team’s reported new hire.

While it hasn’t been announced just yet, Clemson is expected to hire former Tiger and current Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason to replace Todd Bates, who departed for Oklahoma on Monday.

DeAndre McDaniel, a former Clemson cornerback and a current defensive analyst on Clemson’s staff, seems pretty fired up about the Tigers’ recent staff changes and he has good reason to be.

McDaniel took to Twitter Wednesday to express his view on the recent moves, in which he touted all the NFL experience that the staff will now have.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

10hr

Following Todd Bates’ surprise departure to Oklahoma, The Clemson Insider reached out to a highly-touted defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, to get his reaction. Just last week, Alabaster (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home