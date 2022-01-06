2022 Lone Star State RB announces Clemson offer

A running back from the Lone Star State, that Clemson has been expressing interest in, reported an offer from the Tigers on Thursday night.

Andrew Paul, a three-star running back out of Dallas’ Parish Episcopal School, announced the offer on Twitter.

Clemson has been monitoring Paul and was in attendance for one of his playoff games earlier last month. He plans to officially visit Clemson the weekend of Jan. 22.

Since the start of the month of November, Paul has seen his recruitment take off. He’s earned offers from Cal, Michigan State, Auburn, Houston, Purdue, SMU, Washington State, TCU and the University of Michigan.

Paul rushed for 2,612 yards and added 41 touchdowns as a senior at the Parish Episcopal School.

“For a single season, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more dominant performance by one player at a single position than what he was able to do last year and it was really the last eight games, to be honest with you too,” Paul’s head coach, Daniel Novakov, told TCI recently. “It was really pronounced.”

