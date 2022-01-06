Elite Peach State 4-star DL reports Clemson offer

Another big-time prospect in the 2023 class has reported an offer from Clemson.

Carver High School (Columbus, Ga.) four-star defensive end Darron Reed announced an offer from the Tigers on social media Thursday afternoon.

Reed was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State back on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium. While on campus, Reed had the chance to speak with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“He was like, he watched my film and he liked my get-off, and I could be a key asset to their defense,” Reed said of what he heard from Hall during the visit.

Reed, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior with double-digit scholarship offers, has kept in contact with Hall since the visit.

An offer from Clemson, which came Thursday, would make the Tigers one of the leading contenders for his commitment.

“It would mean a lot,” he told The Clemson Insider last month, “and they would most definitely be a top five (school) if I was to have a top five.”

Reed said he “most definitely” plans to return to Clemson for another visit this offseason. He is rated as a four-star prospect by all the major recruiting services and ranked as a top-300 national prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN (No. 281) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 284).

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @coachski_

AGTG🙏🏽✝️ pic.twitter.com/cefAzU6BvC — Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) January 6, 2022