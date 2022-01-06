Former Tiger on track to return to action in NFL season finale

A former Clemson standout looks on track to return to action in the final week of the NFL regular season.

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is among four players activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Lawrence missed the Giants’ game against the Chicago Bears in Week 17 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 29.

Lawrence did not practice Wednesday (he was listed on the team’s injury report as DNP due to personal/COVID ramp up). However, he appears likely to play in New York’s season finale Sunday vs. the Washington Football Team.

“All the players are back in, ramping up and getting ready to go ahead and return,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said. “We’ll see where they are physically as far as their return. They were in the building yesterday with the trainers as far as moving along that path. They’ll continue with the ramp-up today and then get them back on the field as soon as we can.” A first-round pick of the Giants (No. 17 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence has tallied 49 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 15 games this season. A first-team All-American who was also a three-time All-ACC selection, Lawrence completed his Clemson career (2016-18) with 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a caused fumble and three recovered fumbles in 1,541 snaps over 40 games (36 starts).

Joe Judge said earlier that all active players on reserve/COVID list were already back or expected back in building today. So Dexter Lawrence, Darius Slayton, Korey Cunningham and Danny Shelton have begun ramp up and should have opportunity to return to action on Sunday vs. WFT. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 5, 2022

Dexter Lawrence looks like the only player on the active roster who didn't make it to the facility in time for the walk-through practice today. He's listed as "Not Injury Related – Personal" on the participation report, but it should say "traffic." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) January 5, 2022

