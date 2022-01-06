Numbers say former Tiger has been NFL's top corner this season

A former Clemson defensive back has been locking down opposing receivers in the NFL all season long, and these numbers suggest that he’s been the best cornerback in the league in 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus, former Tiger and Atlanta Falcons second-year player A.J. Terrell is the NFL’s highest-graded corner this season with a grade of 85.1 — better than the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey (84.8), the Bengals’ Chidobe Awuzie (83.4), the Patriots’ J.C. Jackson (81.7) and the Eagles’ Darius Slay (81.3).

According to PFF, Terrell (88.8) also has the highest coverage grade in single coverage among NFL corners, ahead of Slay (86.9), Ramsey (86.0), the Browns’ Denzel Ward (84.3) and Jackson (82.5).

The fact that Terrell has graded out better than guys like Ramsey (a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro) and Slay (a four-time Pro Bowler and 2017 first-team All-Pro) is certainly saying something and shows just how excellent Terrell has been this season.

It’s safe to say the Falcons made a great investment when they made Terrell their first-round draft pick (16th overall) in 2020.

The best CBs in single coverage in 2021 🔒 pic.twitter.com/FHpEZ0thMJ — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2022

