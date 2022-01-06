Ross bids farewell to Clemson career that was 'nothing short of amazing'

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said during the season that Justyn Ross planned to get an early start on his professional football career. On Thursday, the Tigers’ star wideout made it official.

Ross announced he will skip his senior season and enter this year’s NFL Draft. In a social media post, Ross thanked Clemson’s coaches and spoke of his experience with his teammates and fans since joining the Tigers’ program in 2018.

“The last four years have been nothing short of amazing,” part of Ross’ post read. “When I stepped on campus as a freshman, I knew it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. The Clemson fans accepted me and made me feel like family.

“To my teammates, my brothers that went to war with me, we will forever have an inseparable bond. During my toughest times, you were all there keeping me lifted and helped me come back stronger. Together, we accomplished so much at Clemson on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Truly say what we did will never be forgotten.”

Ross’ full statement is below.

Ross led the Tigers with 46 catches for 514 yards with three touchdown receptions in his first season back from spinal fusion surgery despite missing the last three games this season with a fractured foot.

A freshman All-American in 2018, Ross finished his time at Clemson with 158 catches for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdown receptions. He averaged 15.1 yards per catch in his three seasons on the field.

