Virginia LB in contact with Goodwin, ‘would love to play’ at Clemson

Clemson is among a bunch of schools showing interest in this talented linebacker prospect who already has several Power Five offers and is coming off a strong junior season.

Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed High School’s Amare Campbell told The Clemson Insider recently that he has been in weekly contact with Wes Goodwin since he took over as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, following the departure of Brent Venables to Oklahoma.

“We talk like every week,” Campbell said of Goodwin. “He’s just telling me he wants me to come up there and he wants to see me work out. He loves my film, loves how I play. He just wants me to come down and wants to see me.”

Campbell (6-1, 205) is eyeing his first-ever visit to Clemson soon.

“I plan on visiting, probably junior day in January,” he said.

A class of 2023 prospect, Campbell has collected power conference offers from West Virginia, North Carolina, Duke and Maryland, while schools such as Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Virginia and NC State have conveyed interest along with Clemson.

In addition to Clemson, Campbell is looking to visit schools like West Virginia, UNC and Duke moving forward into the offseason. He said he hopes to have his recruitment wrapped up and commitment made by the end of this year.

“I’m just taking it as the process goes along right now,” he added.

Campbell could see himself suiting up for the Tigers if they were to pull the trigger on an offer in the future.

“That’d probably be my biggest one yet. It would be great,” he said. “Clemson, they’re such a great school. I would love to play there. Just getting an offer (would) mean a lot. So, we’ll see how this next season with them goes and how Coach Goodwin goes. That’s definitely going to play a huge role if I do get a scholarship from them.”

Goodwin has already made a good impression on Campbell, who expects Goodwin to have success next season in his new role at Clemson.

“I didn’t think he was going to be how he was, but he seems like a pretty settled, calm guy,” Campbell said. “I feel like he knows what he’s doing. He’s been around Coach V (Venables) for quite a long time. So, I think he’ll do good this upcoming season.”

As for Campbell’s season in 2021, it went very well. He posted 100-plus tackles while earning first-team all-region and first-team all-district honors as a linebacker.

What kind of player will the program he commits to down the road be getting in him?

“I’d say they’d get a player that wants to learn, that’s willing to learn,” he said. “That type of player that’s willing to learn and he will give 100 percent every play, every down.”

