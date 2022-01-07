Lawrence comments on frustrated Jags fans, planned clown protest

There is a growing frustration amongst Jacksonville Jaguars fans, with the franchise having lost 28 of its last 32 games and the team sitting at 2-14 this season coming off a 40-point loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday.

It appears that frustration from the fan base will boil over into TIAA Bank Field this Sunday when the Jags take the field for their season finale vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Countless Jags fans have already changed their profile pictures on Twitter to a clown emoji with owner Shad Khan’s mustache, and now, some Jags fans are planning to show up for Sunday’s game in clown costumes to express their displeasure with the direction the franchise has been heading.

Former Clemson star and Jags rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence met with the media this week and was asked about the planned clown protest.

Lawrence said while he personally wouldn’t attend a game dressed in a clown outfit, he understands the frustrations of Jaguars fans.

“I understand the fans that have been Jacksonville fans for a long time, I’m sure that hasn’t been easy, and a lot of diehard fans that this is something that’s very important to them is the Jags and they’ve been a fan since the Jags started,” Lawrence said. “So, you see that passion and you definitely respect that. As players, I know the feeling. We want to do everything we can to go win for this city, for these fans. And obviously we haven’t had much success this year, so that’s frustrating for us as well. So, I understand from a fan’s perspective.

“Would I do that personally? No, I wouldn’t do that. But fans feel how they feel. This year has been disappointing for all of us. We wanted to win a lot more games, so I get the frustration. But for us, we’re just focused on going and finishing with a win this season.”

Jacksonville has lost eight consecutive games this season and is currently positioned to get the No. 1 overall draft pick for the second year in a row.

