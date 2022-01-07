Nice honor for NFL Tiger

A former Clemson standout in the NFL received a nice honor this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday they have named D.J. Reader as the recipient of their 2021 Ed Block Courage Award.

The annual award is given to one player from every NFL team and recognizes players who symbolize “professionalism, great strength and dedication,” while also acting as community role models.

Reader, now in his sixth NFL season, played for the Tigers from 2012-15 and was drafted in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

After signing with Cincinnati prior to the 2020 season, Reader suffered a season-ending quad injury and missed the final 11 games of last season but has returned to make an impact this season for a Bengals team that won the AFC North.

This season, Reader has registered 43 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for losses and seven quarterback hits.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

We've named @Djread98 as the recipient of our 2021 Ed Block Courage Award. The award honors players who symbolize "professionalism, great strength and dedication," while also acting as community role models. — xz – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 6, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks