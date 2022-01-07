Returning to Clemson a 'blessing' for Eason

Nearly two decades after leaving Clemson, Nick Eason is returning to what he considers family.

After his addition to the Tigers’ staff as defensive tackles coach and run-game coordinator became official Friday, Eason released his first public comments on his return through the athletic department. Eason played for Clemson from 1999-2002, earning all-ACC honors as a senior before being selected in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

“To have this opportunity to come back to Clemson is a blessing from God,” Eason said in a statement. “It is a dream for most coaches to have the opportunity to coach at your alma mater, and that is the case for me.

“Clemson is a special place. It has been family to me since I first took a visit as a recruit in 1997. I have continued the relationships I started almost 25 years ago with the fans, the administration and the coaching staff.”

Eason expressed gratitude to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who brought him back after all this time. Eason spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a player with four different teams and got his coaching career started with the Cleveland Browns in 2013. He spent this season coaching Auburn’s defensive line.

“I want to thank Coach Swinney for the opportunity to be a part of a program with such a rich tradition, one that has become one of the best in the nation,” Eason said. “I also can’t wait to work with Chief of Staff Woody McCorvey, who I have known and respected for many years.”

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks