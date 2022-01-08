Clemson starter confirms he will be back next season

One of Clemson’s starters on offense confirmed via social media Saturday that he plans to return to Clemson for the 2022 season.

As Dabo Swinney told reporters during the season, starting left tackle Jordan McFadden announced that he will be back with the Tigers next season.

“I look forward to earning my degree from Clemson and continuing to work with my brothers to bring home another national title. Go Tigers!” McFadden wrote in a Twitter post.

McFadden started all 13 games as a redshirt junior for the Tigers in 2021, totaling 872 snaps. The Spartanburg, S.C., native and Dorman High School product was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021.

McFadden earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after playing 74 snaps vs. No. 13 Wake Forest as Clemson produced season highs in total yards (543) and rushing yards (333) while allowing zero sacks, then repeated as ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week and shared team offensive player of the game honors after playing 61 snaps at South Carolina and helping Clemson once again exceeding 250 rushing yards and allow zero sacks.

Last Chance I get to make sure you take it personally.. 🧘🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/v35NAPHvw7 — jmac 🖤 (@Jmac_2332) January 8, 2022

