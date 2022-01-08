New name, new possibility in the Jacksonville coaching search

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that former Houston Texans head coach, and former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has an interview scheduled next week with the Jags.

O’Brien is an interesting candidate. Most recently O’Brien has been leading the Alabama offense as its OC.

After spending seven years with the Texans, O’Brien was fired. A slow start, and some questionable personnel decisions led to O’Brien getting the boot. One of those was trading former Clemson superstar DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for basically nothing.

But despite that, O’Brien has always been known for his offensive prowess. Having coached the likes of Tom Brady, and former Tiger Deshaun Watson, his resume on the offensive side is nothing short of spectacular. So pairing him with Trevor Lawrence might do wonders for the rookie QB, whose first season was a struggle to say the least.

The #Jaguars plan to interview former #Texans coach Bill O’Brien for their vacant HC job next week after #Bama team plays in the National Championship on Monday, source said. @JohnReid64 had the timing first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022

