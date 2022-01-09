Bates says thank you to the Clemson Family

Todd Bates took to Twitter on Sunday with a message for the Clemson Family, his former Tiger players and head coach Dabo Swinney.

Bates, who spent the last five seasons coaching Clemson’s defensive tackles, was of course officially announced as the new associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma last Tuesday.

“Thank you Clemson Family for 5 great seasons!” Bates wrote in a graphic he posted on Twitter. “It’s been a joy for me and my family. I’d like to thank Dabo Swinney for the opportunity to coach at a place like Clemson. I am grateful & appreciative and look forward to continuing our relationship for years to come.

“To all of my players, I love you. I will miss every single one of you. You are family to me and I will cherish the moments and memories we shared. I appreciate all of the work you guys put in; your E.D.G.E is Every Down Great Effort… don’t ever forget it! I know that our bond will stand the test of time.

“Clemson has been a special place to raise my family and we will miss the people that make up the culture. I’ve grown so much here and I am thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow.

“God bless & all the best!”

