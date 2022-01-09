Brother of former Tiger, current NFL player receives Clemson offer

Clemson has handed out a new offer in the class of 2022.

Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) three-star linebacker Kobe McCloud announced an offer from Clemson via social media Sunday evening.

Kobe, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Ray-Ray McCloud.

The inside linebacker has been committed to Florida International since Aug. 6, 2021. He is a hard commit and did not sign with FIU during the Early Signing Period. An offer from Clemson could certainly change his future plans.

Kobe also holds offers from Power 5 programs like Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and the University of Miami.

And yeah that boy @Kmccloud3423 going PAW‼️‼️DONT KNOW HOW PROUD OF YOU I AM SPU🤞🏽❤️ https://t.co/xNlX5RSaMt — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) January 9, 2022

