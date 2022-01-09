Clemson showing interest in late-rising edge rusher, recent Minnesota decommit

The Clemson Insider has learned that Clemson has recently sparked interest in a 2022 pass-rusher who recently backed off his commitment from the University of Minnesota.

The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) three-star edge rusher Jack Pyburn opened up his recruitment on Thursday, Jan. 6, after previously being committed to P.J. Fleck’s program since June 2021.

Pyburn told us Saturday morning that Clemson has been in contact with his coaches at The Bolles School.

Since re-opening his recruitment, the fast-rising pass-rusher has picked up offers from the University of Virginia and Auburn. The University of Miami is also a suitor in Pyburn’s recruitment after offering him on Jan. 4, just two days before he decommitted from Minnesota.

As a senior at The Bolles School, Pybrun was a dominant force as an outside pass-rusher. He recorded 109 tackles (32 for loss) and 15 sacks across his final season of high school football.

