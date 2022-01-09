Former Tiger cut by NFL team

Football

A former Clemson standout was cut by an NFL team on Saturday.

The New York Jets announced they have released defensive lineman Shaq Lawson.

Lawson (6-3, 267) was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans on Aug. 30 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. It marked the second time Lawson was traded in 2021, as the Texans acquired him from the Miami Dolphins last March in exchange for inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney.

A first-round pick out of Clemson by the Buffalo Bills in 2016 (19th overall), Lawson played in 14 games for the Jets this season, tallying 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and two passes defended.

Lawson has 163 tackles, 34 TFLs and 21.5 sacks in 78 career games (31 starts).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

