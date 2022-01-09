Jags pundit explains why he thinks Lawrence is 'going to be fine'

Entering the final game of his rookie season on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence had completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 3,418 yards and 10 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.

Needless to say, the former Clemson star’s first professional campaign has been a struggle. However, a Jaguars pundit still believes Lawrence is made of the right stuff and thinks he is built to endure the adversity he has faced early in his NFL career.

Jags senior writer John Oehser spoke about Lawrence on the “Huddle Up” podcast this past week and talked about why he thinks the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick will be just fine.

Oehser has been impressed by the way Lawrence has handled the media as a rookie as well as his maturity, work ethic off the field and mental makeup.

“The ability to think on his feet and to answer from a place of honesty, which I always feel like when I’m listening to Trevor, that he’s trying to put some thought into the answer, articulates it very well and just the ease with which he handles it,” Oehser said. “All that doesn’t matter on the field, but what does matter in this situation is, he does have a tremendous maturity and I keep saying in writing: I believe in his off-field work ethic, I believe in who he is, how much he wants it, and his maturity will get him through this difficult year.”

“I don’t doubt his mental makeup at all,” Oehser continued. “If I doubted his mental makeup, I would be concerned about his ability to get through this and about his ability to still be great, because that’s what would destroy him. That’s one thing I don’t feel unsure about at all with him. So, I think he’s going to be fine.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

