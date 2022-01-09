Lawrence shines vs. Colts, finishes rookie season on high note

Trevor Lawrence shined on Sunday and reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Clemson quarterback has certainly experienced growing pains throughout his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but finished his rookie campaign on a high note with a strong performance while leading his team to a 26-11 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville in the final week of the NFL regular season.

Lawrence completed 23-of-32 passes for 223 yards and threw for two touchdowns against one of the NFL’s top defenses. He went 8-for-8 passing on Jacksonville’s opening possession — which ended with his 2-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell — and began the game with 12 straight completions.

Late in the third quarter, Lawrence dazzled when he made a spectacular play, corralling a high snap and then avoiding a sack while scrambling to his right before throwing a dime on the run to Marvin Jones Jr. for a 3-yard touchdown that put the Jags up 23-3.

Lawrence later sealed the victory with his legs, running for 3 yards on a fourth-and-2 play right before the two-minute warning.

Check out some of Lawrence’s highlights from Sunday’s game below:

What a dime by Trevor Lawrence, whew. pic.twitter.com/9MUjtK6RJS — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 9, 2022

Trevor Lawrence started the game with 12 straight completions and was feelin' it in the first half 🔥 🎯 19/25 Comp/Att

🎯 208 Pass Yds

🎯 1 TD pic.twitter.com/PArTYFAv58 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 9, 2022

Trevor Lawrence is reminding everyone he's Trevor Lawrence today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022

Trevor Lawrence saved his best for last in Week 18 ▪️Career-high 111.9 QB Rating

▪️First career game with 2+ Pass TD/0 INT pic.twitter.com/yFUzpl8o6n — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

