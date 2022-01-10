Another Tiger playoff bound

With the Steelers’ overtime win vs. the Ravens, and thanks to a little help from Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars — and the fact that Sunday night’s Raiders-Chargers game didn’t end in a tie — former Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and the Steelers get to move on to the playoffs.

Coming into Sunday, it was a bit of a longshot for the Steelers to extend their season. But with a W and a bit of luck they made it happen.

McCloud had four receptions for 37 yards in Sunday’s game, including a critical 10-yard reception on a fourth-and-8 play in overtime that helped set up the game-winning field goal.

After the win, McCloud took to Twitter to celebrate.

PLAYOFFS w/ a “‼️” on it . pic.twitter.com/RcfZ10zNFY — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) January 9, 2022

